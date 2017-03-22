Concealed carry law takes effect, expanding places where guns can be carried

by

A new Ohio law began Tuesday, allowing employees to bring guns to company parking lots and licensed Ohioans to carry concealed guns to more places.

Employers can still ban weapons inside their businesses, but they can no longer prohibit concealed carry permit holders from leaving firearms locked in their personal vehicles parked on company property.

The new law also grants civil immunity to employers for injuries and deaths that result from guns brought on company property.

The change doesn’t apply to U.S. post offices and other federal buildings. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce opposed the law, saying it interferes with employers’ property rights.

Jim Irvine, president of the Buckeye Firearms Association, said employees deserve the right to defend their lives.

The law also allows concealed carry permit holders to:

Store their guns in the car while in a school zone

Carry in non-secure areas of airports, such as baggage claim.

Carry inside daycare centers and home day cares, unless the facilities post a sign prohibiting guns.

The law also waives the concealed handgun license education and registration requirements for active military members carrying valid military identification and documentation of successful completion of sufficient firearms training.

College and university officials can choose to allow some people, or everyone, to carry guns on their campuses. None of Ohio’s public colleges or universities have opened up their campuses for concealed weapons.

