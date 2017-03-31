Council on Aging hosting help sessions for living wills

by

Did any of your New Year resolutions for 2017 include preparing for unexpected medical emergencies? If so, perhaps the first step should be to have your Advanced Medical Directives and Power of Attorney forms completed.

On Monday, April 10, 2017, Kindred Nursing & Rehabilitation – Community and the Marion County Council on Aging will provide assistance in completing these forms. This free service will be held at the Council on Aging office located at 125 Executive Dr. Suite 102, Marion, Ohio.

Appointments, beginning at 10 am, are necessary and can be made by calling 740-387-0401. Call now for reservations and further information.