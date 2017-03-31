Deadline extended to submit ideas for Downtown Marion cardinal project

by

Sculptor Merle Randolph and the Cardinal Committee from Downtown Marion, Inc., answered questions and fielded suggestions from many local artists recently about the Cardinal Statue project coming to downtown Marion this summer. As a result, the committee extended the deadline for design applications until April 30, 2017.

In addition, the guidelines for the project were expanded to give the artists more freedom in their designs. To see the expanded guidelines and to submit a design, artists should go to Downtown Marion’s website at www.DowntownMarion.com and click on the cardinal in the banner.

This grass roots art project sponsored by Downtown Marion, Inc., will be the first of its kind in Marion, Ohio. The statues are all being created and donated by local sculptor and artist, Merle Randolph. The Cardinal was chosen because it is Ohio’s state bird. Seventeen statues will be erected because Ohio is the seventeenth state in the Union.

With the financial support of the Marion Rotary Club and many other community partners donating their time, talent, and materials, the cardinals, all uniquely adorned, will be placed throughout downtown beginning later this year.

Several cities across the country have similar works of art displayed in their communities. This effort is special and unique for Marion mostly because it is completely a community effort. The sculpting, the artwork, the artists, the materials, and the installation will all be supplied and donated by members of the Marion community.

All local artists are encouraged to submit a design. The Artist’s Packet and Design Rules for the design contest can be found at www.DowntownMarion.com.