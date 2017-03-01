Deadline nears for CAUV renewal applications

by

Friday, March 3, 2017 is the deadline for initial and renewal of CAUV application forms. These annual forms need to be in the Marion County Auditor’s Office before the first Monday in March.

As of February 28, 115 renewals have not yet been received by the Auditor’s Office. Failure to renew can cost farmers thousands of dollars in additional taxes and penalties.

CAUV is a program which allows owners of farmland the opportunity to have their parcels taxed according to their value in agriculture. This was passed by Ohio voters in November 1973. The Ohio General Assembly subsequently passed Senate Bill 423 in April, 1974, establishing CAUV Program by law.

For questions, call Rovanna at 740-223-4183