Five Nights returns to campus March 9

Ohio State Marion’s Five Nights on Campus performing arts series returns from its winter hiatus and is pleased to welcome pianist, composer, and producer Jason Farnham, to Morrill Hall Auditorium stage, Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven-on-steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all together in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show. Farnham has delighted audiences around the country combining contemporary romantic piano, jazz, bosa nova, blues, and classical with a twist. Also included are a handful of Jason’s signature original piano pieces that his fans adore!

Raised in Northeast Ohio, Farnham began playing the piano at the age of four. He studied piano with numerous teachers, and was classically trained. Later in high school and his college years at Ohio University, he began crafting his own style of music. Farnham and wife Lisa moved to California in 2006, where he has been involved in numerous projects. A diverse composer, producer and songwriter, his song “Rock Star”, from the album “Barriers”, was placed in 2 feature films, “Bobby Khan’s Ticket to Hollywood” (2011), “American High School” (2009), and a number of commercials. “Morning Coffee”, from the same album, was featured on the Filter Magazine Channel on all American Airlines flights for the month of January 2009.

Most recently, he composed the music for the “The Brick People”, a documentary that chronicles the legacy of the Mexican immigrants who worked at Simons Brickyard in Montebello, CA during the early part of the 20th Century. Other projects include music for a BMW commercial, a Google/YouTube “My Business Story” ad campaign and Fox Movie Classics Commercial: “Office Space: The Musical”. Through Studio 51 Music, Jason also provides background music for Harpo Productions, and one of his tracks was selected as the theme song for “The Dr. Oz Show” (Season 2009-2010). His score for the short comedy film “You Are What You Eat” earned him a Platinum Remi Award at the 2011 Houston International Film Festival. Jason’s music has also been licensed and used in numerous public service announcements, promos, and election campaigns.

The mission of Five Nights on Campus is to provide exceptional and diverse cultural and educational opportunities and to encourage the community to be a part of campus life. The popularity of the campus based entertainment series continues to engage the community and bring people to the campus.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. All tickets are general seating. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information on Five Nights contact Gary Iams at: (740) 725-6253 or e-mail: iams.18@osu.edu

Tickets for Jason Farnham are now available. Tickets are $10 general admission, $9 for seniors (60 and up), $4 for students, (grades k-12, and college), and $8 for campus faculty and staff.

REMAINING FIVE NIGHTS ON CAMPUS PERFORMANCES 2017

Tied Up in Knotts!

Thursday, April 13, 2017

In the 1960’s, Andy Griffith was set to star in a sitcom based on a small town sheriff. His friend, Don Knotts, called him and asked, “Can you use a deputy?”…and Barney Fife was born! Karen Knotts shares her touching father – daughter story about growing up in a celebrity “diva” world with the love of Mayberry. This nostalgic one-woman show is a must-see for all Baby Boomers!

Laura Ellis in Cinema Sweethearts

Thursday, May 11, 2017

In the Golden Age of Hollywood, singing starlets like Judy Garland, Doris Day, and Shirley Jones sent audiences home from a night at the movies humming unforgettable songs. Jazz singer and classic film buff, Laura Ellis has created a wonderful show celebrating Hollywood’s iconic leading ladies – and the songs that made us fall in love with them.