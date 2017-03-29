“Green your business” is the topic of the WBC luncheon for April

by

“Green Your Business” will be the theme for the Marion Women’s Business Council luncheon on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

Angela Carbetta, Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention Director, promises lively trash talk and recycled jokes, along with earth-friendly door prizes for all members and guests in attendance. She will share tips about recycling in the workplace, sustainable purchasing standards, and building community pride for companies of all types and sizes.

“From recycling cans in the break room to organizing a neighborhood litter clean-up,” said Carbetta, “you can make a difference while you make a living. Recycling means business!”

Known to school children as The Litter Lady, Carbetta has served as Marion County’s environmental educator and recycling coordinator since 2001. The 2013 Athena Award winner, Carbetta is also the founding director of Keep Marion County Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

Reservations for this event must be received by Monday, April 3. They can be made by sending an email to mrn.wbc@gmail.com or by calling Sherry Goodman, Membership Co-Chair, at 740-751-6950. Lunch events are held at META Solutions (formerly TRECA), 100 Executive Drive, Marion, with a price of $13 per lunch. Guests are welcome with an RSVP.

The Marion Women’s Business Council’s mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking, education, and recognition. WBC luncheons are held the second Monday of each month, September through May.

Anyone interested in joining may visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for a membership application and a complete program schedule. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to attend a luncheon to find out more.