Johnson Promoted at Alber Enterprise Center

The Alber Enterprise Center at The Ohio State University at Marion is pleased to announce the promotion of Anne Johnson, M.S., to Senior Organization Development Consultant (ODC) effective February 1, 2017. The internal promotion is to support the Center’s growth and recognize Johnson’s experience to assist with leading the Center.

“With the recent addition of staff, the Center maintains three Organization Development Consultants,” stated Myra Wilson, M.S., Director of the Alber Enterprise Center. “As Senior ODC, Anne will provide assistance with decision making and support for all of the Center staff.” As well, the Senior ODC will serve as alternate in the director’s absence.

Anne Johnson has served as an Organization Development Consultant for Alber Enterprise Center for the past two years. She has spent her career working with people – in health care, long term services and supports, fundraising and organization development, serving in several leadership roles. Anne’s experience and passion to collaborate with others gives her a solid background to work with many organizations and focus on results through successfully helping to establish high performing and cross functional teams. Anne also teaches graduate students as a faculty member for Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, focusing on critical thinking, leadership, leadership communication skills and organization development. Anne has an M.S. in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University in Beckley, West Virginia and a B.S. in Business Administration from Franklin University in Columbus.

The Ohio State University’s Alber Enterprise Center mission is to enable organizations to build internal strengths and remove obstacles for success through leadership development, continuous improvement and innovative culture. Among the Center’s guiding principles is to serve as a catalyst for change, innovation and progress, positively impacting individuals, organizations, and communities.

To learn more about the Alber Enterprise Center, go to alber.osu.edu or call 740-725-6325.