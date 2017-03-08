Johnston celebrates 100th birthday

by

Kingston Residence of Marion’s resident Susie Mae Johnston celebrated her 100 year old birthday recently.

Born February 27, 1917 on her parents’ farm in Pleasant Township, Susie graduated from Pleasant School in 1935 and attended Marion Business College. She married G. William Weir in 1941 and they had two children Su S. Weir-Rowles and W. James Weir.

After William’s death in 1953, Susie married Billie Johnston in 1963 who passed in 1997.

She worked at the Marion Engineers Depot for various government contracting agencies.

In her later years, Susie enjoyed loom weaving and her rag rugs, table runners and other items could be found throughout Ohio and beyond. Susie has four grand-children and four great grand-children.