Marion Campus Career, Internship and Education Fair open to all this Thursday

Employers are more challenged than ever to connect with highly motivated and qualified applicants, yet those who are seeking to make connections with the right job or career opportunity also feel challenged to find the right company to call home. Which is why Marion Technical College, The Ohio State University at Marion, Ohio Means Jobs – Marion County, and iHeart Media, Inc. have again teamed up to host the 14h Annual Marion Campus Job, Internship & Education Fair in the George H. Alber Student Center Gymnasium, Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers anticipate over 80 vendors, ranging from organizations with plans to hire on the spot, to others, such as non-profit organizations, looking to make career connections with attendees. Event partners are placing a greater emphasis on student participation this year, specifically the benefit of internships. Educational institutions will be on hand to assist attendees with how to build a stronger resume, which may include an educational experience to train for the career of their choice.

“This event is a prime time for area residents and students to make contact with employers, community agencies and educational institutions,” explained Marion Technical College Dean of Enrollment Services, Joel Liles.

In order to encourage attendance both OSUM and MTC will offer a drawing for two $500 scholarships available to any student or member of the public in attendance. In addition, the job fair will again recognize veterans with a special name tag and opportunity to enter the event 15 minutes early.

According to Ohio Means Jobs – Marion, Administrator, Ronald Meade, “This is a great opportunity for our business community and job seekers to connect and grow our local workforce.”

Director of Career Services at Ohio State Marion, Will Smith believes in addition to the opportunity for both college students and community members to connect with area employers, this is about networking.

“Sometimes it’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” Smith said paraphrasing the old adage. “This event offers the opportunity to do exactly that…to meet people who can impact your career and future connections,” he added.

In preparation for the Job, Internship and Education Fair, the Alber Student Center will host “Career Week, 2017”, Monday through Wednesday (March 6 -8) especially for Marion Campus students. This is the campus’s second annual Career Week and is highlighted by the “Attire for Hire Fashion Show” on Wednesday. While Career Week is for students, the Job, Internship and Education Fair is open to the entire community.

For more information contact Deb Murphy, MTC Career Services Specialist at 740 3894636 ext. 4167; Annette Walton, Employment Specialist at Ohio Means Jobs Marion; or Will Smith, Coordinator of Career Services, Ohio State Marion (740) 725-6344. Students and community members need not register in advance.

To see a list of participating employers, agencies and educational institutions visit http://go.osu.edu/marionjobs.