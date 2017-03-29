Marion Palace to show “The LEGO Batman Movie” over Spring Break

by

As most area school children celebrate Spring Break, “The LEGO Batman Movie” will take over the big screen at the historic Marion Palace Theatre. To entertain families, the Palace has scheduled special Spring Break Week show times. The animated action-adventure movie will play daily at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Warner Bros. Pictures provides the following synopsis of the family-friendly film:

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Will Arnett reprises his starring role from “The LEGO Movie” as the voice of LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis (“Muppets Most Wanted,” the “Hangover” films) stars as The Joker; Michael Cera (TV’s “Arrested Development”) as the orphan Dick Grayson; Rosario Dawson (TV’s “Daredevil”) as Barbara Gordon; and Ralph Fiennes (the “Harry Potter” films) as Alfred.

“The LEGO Batman Movie” is rated PG for rude humor and some action. Run time 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices for movies are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2016-2017 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.