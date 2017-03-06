You are here: Home / News / Marion Public Health offers walk in immunization clinic

Marion Public Health offers walk in immunization clinic

March 6, 2017 by

Marion Public Health is currently offering immunization every Wednesday from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm. You should bring shot records and insurance documentation.

Marion Public Health is located at 181 South Main Street.

About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.