Marion’s Science Café investigates fake news phenomenon

With falsehoods a defining characteristic of the 2016 US Presidential Election, despite the best efforts of citizens and news agencies alike, the term “fake news” is now commonplace vernacular around the country.

The Ohio State University at Marion’s Science Café returns to The Warehouse Italian Dinners in downtown Marion, Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. with an in-depth look at “fake news”. Associate Professor of Communication at The Ohio State University Dr. R. Kelly Garrett will present a discussion entitled, “How Can They Believe That? A Short Introduction to Fake News, Misperceptions & What We Can Do about Them.”

Inaccurate messages came from all over the web, from parody news sites, foreign disinformation campaigns, and sometimes even the candidates themselves. Although we do not know how misperceptions altered this election, there is no question that decision-making is hindered when citizens do not know what is true. This talk explores what we know about the causes of misperception, and what each of us can do to guard against common sources of bias and error.

Garrett studies online political communication, with an emphasis on how citizens use new technologies to engage with controversial topics. His most recent work, which is supported by the National Science Foundation, focuses on how online sources of news and information can contribute to both the spread and correction of misperceptions. He has over twenty-five research publications and his work has been featured on television, radio, print, and online.

Science Café is free and open to the public, held at The Warehouse, Italian Dinners, 320 W. Center Street Marion, OH; those who wish to order dinner prior to the presentation are urged to arrive around 5 p.m. For more information on Science Café at Ohio State Marion, visit go.osu.edu/sciencecafe.