Modern Woodmen, members contributed nearly $1 million to central Ohio in 2016

Residents and community organizations in central Ohio benefited from $996,552.73 in assistance from Modern Woodmen of America and its local community partnerships in 2016, according to recently released results from the fraternal financial services organization. These dollars support social, educational, volunteer and fundraising activities in the region.

The contribution includes $629,753 raised locally by Modern Woodmen chapters and youth service clubs partnering with community groups. Modern Woodmen’s home office matched up to $2,500 annually for each chapter and $500 for each youth club.

“Giving back to the community is a highlight of my career,” said Lori D. Seckel, Marion, Ohio, regional director. “We’re focused on helping members, their families and their hometowns.”

Modern Woodmen members in the area are part of:

42 chapters.

9 Summit chapters (for members age 55 and over).

10 youth service clubs.

Modern Woodmen members plan and participate in projects that support community needs. In 2016, area Modern Woodmen members spent a total of 6,407 hours volunteering in central Ohio.

Modern Woodmen members across the country support many outreach projects, such as collecting and donating items to local food banks, raising money to support individuals in need, beautifying local parks and honoring fellow citizens who make an impact.

Additionally, Modern Woodmen’s financial representatives in central Ohio donated 118 free youth educational programs to local schools and youth organizations, educating 3,423 children about financial literacy, civics and citizenship, exercise and nutrition, ecology awareness and public speaking.

Seckel notes that these efforts uphold Modern Woodmen’s mission to improve quality of life.

“With Modern Woodmen, members get more than financial services; they also get fraternalism,” explains Seckel. “It’s rewarding to know we’ve made an impact.”

Modern Woodmen, a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, offers life insurance, annuity and investment products to improve the quality of life of its members, their families and their communities. In turn, members make an impact through social, educational and volunteer activities. In 2016, Modern Woodmen provided $21.7 million in direct contributions and 562,388 member volunteer hours for fraternal activities and programs nationwide.

For more information, contact Seckel at 740-387-1919 or Lori.D.Seckel@mwarep.org.