OhioHealth adds Anticoagulation Clinic in Bucyrus

OhioHealth has announced that a new OhioHealth Anticoagulation Clinic will be offered at the OhioHealth Bucyrus Specialty Clinic. This location will be in addition to their Marion location and will provide comprehensive patient management, monitoring and instruction related to anticoagulation therapy.

Services offered at our Anticoagulation Clinics include:

Patient education on anticoagulation needs and goals

Clinical evaluation and anticoagulation assessment

Close patient monitoring and follow-up

Identification and resolution of therapy problems

Uniform quality of care

Outpatient anticoagulation programs provide more precise control on anticoagulation medications, which results in improved outcomes with fewer problems from either inadequate or excessive anticoagulation.

OhioHealth Pharmacist Amanda Dulan, PharmD, will lead the Anticoagulation Clinic in Bucyrus that will be open three days a week. Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering an anticoagulation clinic in Bucyrus will allow patients who live in surrounding counties the opportunity to stay close to home for their care. In addition to this new care, other services located in this clinic include a lab, heart and vascular, neurology, dermatology, and primary care.

Talk to your physician to schedule your appointment or for more information, or visit OhioHealth.com.

OhioHealth Bucyrus Specialty Clinic is located at 725 N. Sandusky Avenue in Bucyrus. Their number is (419) 617-7748.

The OhioHealth Marion Medical Campus is located at 1040 Delaware Avenue in Marion. Their number is (740) 375-6424.