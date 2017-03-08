Organizers cancel annual Cupcake Wars over lack of bakers

by

Despite having record presale tickets for attendees to the TWIG IV Marion Board of Realtors Cupcake Wars, the event will not go on as scheduled on March 14 at 7 p.m. The event was to be held at the new Barn at All Occasions Catering in Waldo this year.

After turning bakers away in past years, this year, organizers said they did not get the amount of bakers needed to create a successful fundraising event.

Beth Meadows, manager of OhioHealth Volunteer Services, said, “We are devastated by this decision. We tried very hard to save the event this year, looking at it from multiple angles. However, we know it is an event the community wants and have already started to plan for next year to ensure enough bakers will be present in 2018.”

She added that the committee is working to secure a date for February 2018. More details on that will come in the future.

For those who have attended and admired this event for the past four years, Meadows wants you to know, “We will be back and better than ever.”

In trying to uncover the “why” for lack of bakers this year, the committee feels that changing the date from a February event to a March event was the main factor in recruiting bakers. When speaking to past bakers who did not participate this year, many pointed to competition with other spring obligations.

For more information, contact the Marion Board of Realtors at (740) 387.2928, or Marion General Hospital Volunteer Services at (740) 383.8682.