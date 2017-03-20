Rep. Goodman to hold district office hours in Mt. Gilead

by

State Representative Wesley A. Goodman (R-Cardington) announced that he will be holding district office hours on Friday, March 24, 2017 in Mount Gilead.

The office hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Public Library Annex Meeting Room located at 35 East High Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338. No appointment is necessary and all are encouraged to participate.

“I’m honored to represent the people of the 87th House District,” said Rep. Goodman. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to share your concerns and ideas with me. Your input is essential for me to best serve you in Columbus.”

All constituents are welcome to attend these office hours. If you are unable to attend office hours, Rep. Goodman encourages you to contact his office at (614) 644-6265 or rep87@ohiohouse.gov.