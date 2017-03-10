“SING” comes to the Palace Theatre this weekend

by

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment latest animated adventure, “SING” is scheduled at the historic Marion Palace Theatre March 10 through March 12, 2017. Featuring more than 65 hit songs and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, “SING” is fun family entertainment for all ages.

Universal Pictures provides a synopsis of the musical comedy:

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, “SING” stars Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal—some might even say delusional—optimist who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.

Five lead contestants emerge: Mike (Seth MacFarlane), a mouse who croons as smoothly as he cons; Meena (Tori Kelly), a timid teenage elephant with an enormous case of stage fright; Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), an overtaxed mother run ragged tending a litter of 25 piglets; Johnny (Taron Egerton), a young gangster gorilla looking to break free of his family’s felonies; and Ash (Scarlett Johansson), a punk-rock porcupine struggling to shed her arrogant boyfriend and go solo.

They all arrive under Buster’s marquee believing that this is their shot to change the course of their life. And as Buster coaches his contestants closer and closer to the grand finale, he starts to learn that maybe the theater isn’t the only thing that is in need of saving

“SING” is rated PG for some rude humor and mild peril. Running time 1 hour, 48 minutes. Show times are:

Friday, March 10 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 11 @ 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, March 12 @ 7:30pm

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2016-2017 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.