Singer Jasey Schnaars and “La La Land” to entertain theatre-goers at the Palace

by

Patrons will have the opportunity to attend two separate events this weekend at the Marion Palace Theatre.

Gifted international singer and former Marionite, JASEY SCHNAARS comes to the May Pavilion on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:30pm to perform his most requested and most covered songs including Eddie Rabbitt’s “Nothing Like Falling In Love,” The Washington Squares’ “You Are Not Alone,” Lane Brody’s “Memory Now,” and The Kansas City Jammers’ “Sing Me That Rock And Roll.”

Tickets to see Jasey Schnaars in the May Pavilion are $15. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets in advance at the box office or by phone (740) 383-2101 during box office hours (9a-5p Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri). Tickets are also available 24/7 online www.marionpalace.org and will also be available at the door one hour before the concert.

In the main theatre, the Palace will play the award-nominated movie “La La Land” on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Gelb with Rovi provides the following synopsis of the film.

Struggling actress Mia (Emma Stone) and aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) begin a whirlwind romance as they both pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. However, their blossoming relationship is challenged when their careers pull them in different directions. Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) wrote and directed this musical love story, which co-stars John Legend, J.K. Simmons, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

“La La Land” received 14 nominations at the 89th Academy Awards equaling the record of most nominations for a film. It won six including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Production Design. The film garnered seven Golden Globe Award nominations and won in all categories, breaking the record of most wins by a film. “La La Land” is rated PG-13 for some language and runs 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices for movies are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2016-2017 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.