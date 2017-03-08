You are here: Home / News / Tallgrass Trail hosting Shamrock Hike on Saturday

March 8, 2017

The Marion County Park District will host a Shamrock Hike Saturday, March 11, at the Tallgrass Trail from 1 to 4 p.m. Hikers are invited to hike at their own pace, as far as they like, and then stop in the nature center for snacks.

For those who prefer a guided program, Naturalist James Anderson will lead a nature hike at 1:30 pm.

The Tallgrass Trail is wheelchair accessible. All ages are welcome, and there is no charge for the event.

The Tallgrass Trail is located at 2093 Holland Road West, 1.7 miles west of Marion.

