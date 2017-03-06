Troopers stop mobile meth lab on U.S. 23 just south of Marion

by

On March 3, 2017 at 2:06 PM, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 at mile post 20 in Delaware County for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and further investigation revealed chemicals commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine in the trunk.

Additional resources were called to the scene for safe removal and containment of the chemicals. One lane of US 23 just south of the Marion County line was closed for approximately one hour and thirty minutes while crews cleaned up the scene.

One individual was taken into custody at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Agencies assisting at the scene were: BCI&I, Delaware and Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion and Delaware Drug Task Forces and ODOT.