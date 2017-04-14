2017 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 2

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, 2017 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 2 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, April 17, 2017: North Prospect Street, West Center Street and North Main Street, East Center Street, North State Street.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017: North State Street, Fairview Street, Paula Drive, Libby Lane, Bryant Street, Harrison Street, Elk Street, Park Street, Bellevue Avenue, Narrow Street, Ballentine Avenue.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017: Patterson Avenue, East Center Street, Sharpless Court, Dewolf Court, North Vine Street, McWilliams Court and North Greenwood Street, East George Street, East Farming Street.

Thursday, April 20, 2017: East Farming Street, East Mark Street, Adams Street West of North Grand, North Grand Avenue North of RR Tracks, Grant Street, Tyler Street, Polk Street, VanBuren Street, Kentucky Avenue, Jefferson Street north of RR Tracks, Richmond Avenue, Fairwood Avenue, Lynn Drive.

Friday, April 21, 2017: Remainder of Fairpark Addition.

Scott said this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.