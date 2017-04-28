2017 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 4

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 4 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, May 1, 2017: Chatfield Drive, Bellefontaine Avenue, Shellbark Street, Hickory Drive, all of Colonial Acres, Bellefontaine Avenue, Cheney Avenue, Evans Road, Smith Street and Osgood St.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017: Gill Avenue, Miami Street, Park Boulevard, Darlington Court, Olney Avenue, West Church Street, Blaine Avenue, Lilac Lane, Daffodil Drive and Whitmore Street.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017: West Columbia Street, Blaine Avenue, Windsor Street, Marion Avenue, Carner Avenue, Cherry Street, Orchard Street and Girard Avenue.

Thursday, May 4, 2017: Pearl Street, West Pleasant Street, Chase Street, South Prospect Street, Lake Street, Waples Avenue and Malo Drive.

Friday, May 5, 2017: Superior Street, Irey Avenue, Cleveland Avenue, South Main Street, South State Street and Delaware Avenue.

Scott said this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call our Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.