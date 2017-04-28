Annual MACC Fest to feature audience directed show

by

Friday, May 19th, the Marion Area Counseling Center will hold its 7th Annual Dinner and Auction featuring a number of well known local stars of the stage; Ann Schertzer, Kristi Wink, Jon Garnes, Dustin Rawlins, and Shadowbox Live Comedian Clay Vansickel.

The entertainment troupe will perform requests from the audience on a variety of suggestions that are submitted in advance. If you attend, you will be able to request songs or skits that the performers have presented on stage in the past or you can make fun suggestions that will challenge them.

The event that is titled MACC Fest 2017 will take place at the Bohler Activity Center in Marion. The doors will open at 6:00 pm. Dinner will be prepared by Tim Kildow of the Warehouse.

There will be close to 50 silent auction items and over 7 premium live auction items.

Tickets to the event are $40 and includes the dinner and the show. All proceeds from the event will benefit programs of the Marion Area Counseling Center.

For ticket information, contact the Marion Area Counseling Center at 740-387-5210.