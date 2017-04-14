Annual museum and membership rummage sale at Heritage Hall this weekend

by

The Marion County Historical Society is having a Museum and Membership Rummage sale on Saturday April 15, 2017 from 9-5 PM. The sale will be held in the auditorium at Heritage Hall and also in the parking lot behind the museum, weather permitting.

A Members Only Presale will be held on Friday April 14 from 4-6 pm. Please! Bring your Membership ID for admittance to the presale.

Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase collections preservation supplies and to support the MCHS operating budget.

The mission of the Marion County Historical Society is to document the history of Marion County, Ohio by identifying, collecting, and preserving artifacts, records and personal papers of value from Marion County residents, organizations, businesses, and related groups from the prehistoric times to the present.

Items included in this sale are donated specifically to be sold for the benefit of MCHS and are not taken out of collections to sell.

Call 740-387-4255 for more details.