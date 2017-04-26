Applications open for 2017 Ohio Youth Works Program

by

Marion County Job & Family Services (MCJFS) is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 2017 Ohio Youth Works Program. MCJFS will be receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to fund the program. Ohio Youth Works will begin June 1st and work assignments will continue through July 28, 2017. Program length may change based on the availability of funding.

The Ohio Youth Works Program (OYWP) enables eligible Marion County youth, age 14-15, to gain valuable work experience while earning a paycheck to help meet basic needs. Youth may work part time up to 15 hours a week through this program. The OYWP offers the opportunity for youth to develop a hands-on work experience and develop a work reference from an employer.

MCJFS will be partnering with Marion Goodwill to facilitate the program and provide basic employment skills and job readiness training. Participants will be assigned to a variety of projects around the county. All youth will have job coaches to assist throughout the program.

Youth must meet one of the following categories (all categories must be low income, please visit the websites listed below for the guidelines):

Youth age 14-15, as long as the youth is in school;

Youth in a foster care setting age 14 to 15 years of age if they are a full-time student in school.

Space is limited, eligibility will be determined after all necessary documentation is received. Registration is first-come, first-served, so interested applicants are encouraged to apply early. A Parent or Guardian must complete and sign the application.

Applications and additional information can be found at: ohiomeansjobs.com/marion and www.mcjfs.com. Applications are also available at: OhioMeansJobs Marion, 622 Leader Street, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. All applications must be submitted in person to OhioMeansJobs Marion.