City Aquatic Center holding spring sale for 2017 memberships

April 5, 2017 by

The City of Marion is holding a 2017 “Spring Sale” for Family Memberships to the Lincoln Park Aquatic Center. This event will be held through Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Cost of the Family Membership will be $225 with up to 8 people on the membership. Regularly priced Family Memberships are $275 for up to 6 people.

You can purchase the membership at the Safety Director’s office on the 3rd floor of City Hall, between the hours of 7:30 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 am to 1:00 pm on Friday. You may also go to the Parks Department Office, located at the Marion Municipal Airport, at 1530 Pole Lane Road, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Checks, Cash, and Visa or MasterCard are accepted forms of payment.

For questions or any further information, contact the Parks Department at 740-387-5370 or the Safety Director’s Office at 740-387-5865.

