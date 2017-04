by

The community is invited to an ecumenical worship service from noon to 1:00pm on Friday, April 14, 2017 in observance of Good Friday. This year the service will be held at First United Church of Christ.

Several pastors from the area will participate. First UCC is located at 326 South Prospect Street, the corner of Columbia and South Prospect Streets, in Marion.

For additional information, contact the church at 740-382-4537