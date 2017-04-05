County Park District to celebrate Opening Day for trails

by

In celebration of Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s (RTC) fifth annual Opening Day for Trails (Opening Day) on April 8, 2017, the Marion County Park District will be hosting an Earth Day celebration at the Tallgrass Trail from 1 to 4 pm.

Naturalist James Anderson will lead a litter hike, and guests will also be able to make a tin drum in the nature centerand learn about compost. Visitors are also invited to spend some time enjoying the trail.

As the nation’s kick-off to the trail season, Opening Day invites walkers, runners, cyclists and outdoors enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate spring by exploring trails in their community.

Park District board member Dan Sheridan said “While the Tallgrass Trail is open year round, this special day is an opportunity to join with trails around the country to celebrate the longer days and coming warmer weather.”

In 2016, more than 20,000 people pledged to participate in Opening Day by visiting a trail in their neighborhood or beyond—or by joining one of the special events offered around the country.

This year, in coordination with the 2017 pledge, RTC is offering a special sweepstakes featuring prizes from Fuji Bikes and Performance Bicycle. Interested individuals can enter the sweepstakes at rtc.li/Opening-Day-2017 by pledging to go by trail on April 8 and explore their community. The website also features a listing of events that will take place nationwide in honor of Opening Day 2017.

“Opening Day for Trails is more than a celebration. It’s an invitation for people nationwide to go by trail and explore all that trails have to offer—being active, connecting with friends and family, being in nature,” said Brandi Horton, RTC’s vice president of communications. “2017’s Opening Day celebration is gearing up to be the biggest yet—and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the trail!”

To learn more about the Marion County Park District’s Opening Day Celebration, please visit www.MarionCountyParks.org or the Marion Tallgrass Trail Facebook page.

For more information about Opening Day for Trails, and to enter the Opening Day sweepstakes, visit rtc.li/Opening-Day-2017. Find out how people are celebrating Opening Day using #RTCOpeningDay on social media.

The Tallgrass Trail begins at 2093 Holland Road West, 1.7 miles west of Marion, and is handicap accessible.

……………………………….

Photo caption: