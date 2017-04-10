Daughter of famed actor Don Knotts to bring “hilarity” to campus

by

Five Nights on Campus is set to welcome actress/comedian Karen Knotts to Ohio State Marion’s Morrill Hall Auditorium appearing in Tied Up in Knotts! an evening dedicated to the memory of her father, famed actor Don Knotts, Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

A true father/daughter story, Knotts’ one-woman takes the audience on a journey through her memories growing up as the daughter of the legendary actor Don Knotts. In the 1950’s, Don Knotts was making the rounds of casting directors’ offices in New York City. Destiny knocked on his door when he got a small part in a Broadway play starring Andy Griffith. In the 1960’s, Andy Griffith was set to star in a sitcom about a small town sheriff.

Karen Knotts attended the University of Southern California, where she played Penny in You Can’t Take it With You, directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alex Siegal. After college, she went on the road to do regional theatre with her father. These shows included, Norman Is That You?, with Jim J. Bullock and Mind with the Dirty Man with Rue McClanahan. Knotts’ first TV break was a miniseries starring George Peppard entitled, One of Our Own. She played a limerick-reciting hippy hitchhiker. Other television roles included, ‘Rudene’ in Return to Mayberry and a crazed prison guard in the hilarious Vice Academy series. The colorful Carroll O’Connor then directed Knotts in an episode of Archie Bunker’s Place. More recently, she co-starred in An Occurrence at Black Canyon in which she had a sword-fighting scene with Tim Weske. Knotts also has puppet and magic skills, which she honed while performing children’s shows with the marvelous ‘Twinkles the Clown’ (Ellen Simmons). She regularly performs standup comedy at the Ice House, Flappers, and the Comedy Store. Knott’s is currently touring across the country with her critically acclaimed one-woman show “Tied Up in Knotts”.

Tickets for Tied Up In Knotts! are now available. Tickets are $10 general admission, $9 for seniors (60 and up), $4 for students, (grades k-12, and college), and $8 for campus faculty and staff.

The mission of Five Nights on Campus is to provide exceptional and diverse cultural and educational opportunities and to encourage the community to be a part of campus life. The popularity of the campus based entertainment series continues to engage the community and bring people to the campus.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. All tickets are general seating. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information on Five Nights contact Gary Iams at: (740) 725-6253 or e-mail: iams.18@osu.edu

The Five Nights on Campus performing arts series supported by the following community minded businesses, including: UniPrint, OhioHealth, Marion Industrial Center, Inc., Stifel, iHeartMedia, Merrill Lynch, Marion Community Credit Union, Inc., Frontier, The Marion Star, Wyandot Inc., Morral Companies L.L.C., Marion Technical College, Sims Brothers Recycling, Whirlpool Marion Operations, & ArcelorMittal.