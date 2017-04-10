Marion City Schools launches superintendent search

by

The Marion City School District announces it is launching a search to replace Superintendent Gary Barber, who has led the district for the past four years. The district is seeking an educational leader who will embrace its vision and inspire achievement.

It is anticipated that the new superintendent would take office by Aug. 1, 2017. The community will be asked to give input on a candidate profile that will be shared online from April 12 to April 26.

The Educational Service Center of Central Ohio will conduct the search on behalf of the district. The ESC currently serves school districts in Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Ross and Union counties, including more than 200,000 children in 28 school districts and career technical centers. The ESC responds to the needs of partners and provides services to support quality educational opportunities for all students.

For more information, visit www.escco.org/Marion or contact Bill Reimer, ESC of Central Ohio, at Bill.Reimer@escco.org or (614) 284-1832.