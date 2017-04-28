Marion man killed in overnight crash on Pole Lane Road

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 12:59 AM on Pole Lane Road, just south of Marseilles

Galion Road East in Marion County.

The crash involved a red 2013 Hyundai Alantra driven by Andrew Ault, 22, of Marion. Investigators said that Ault was traveling north on Pole Lane Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Due to the severity of the impact, Ault was ejected from the vehicle which subsequently caught fire.

Ault was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marion County Coroner.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Salt Rock Fire Department, Med Care EMS, First Advanced EMS, and Marion County Coroner’s Office were on scene to assist.

The crash remains under investigation.