OhioHealth Marion offering $25 Health Assessments

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital is offering quick, easy, low cost health screenings to the Marion community from 7 a.m. to noon on April 20, 21, and 22, 2017 at Marion Centre (formerly Southland Mall) – no appointment needed.

The $25 Health Awareness Profile screenings do not require a physician prescription or order and include:

Cholesterol

Triglycerides

HDL, LDL, VLDL

Glucose

Creatinine

White blood count

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

Carbon Dioxide

AST, ALT, GGT

Total Bilirubin

Total protein

Albumin

Calcium

Aklaline phosphatase

BUN (blood urea nitrogen)

Iron

Red blood count

Platelet count

Hemoglobin/hematocrit

Mean cell volume

Mean cell hemoglobin concentration

For an additional charge, the following tests will also be offered:

$15 TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone)

$15 PSA

$15 Hemoglobin A1C

Prior to the screenings, participants must fast for eight to 10 hours (no eating, chewing gum or candy), drink moderate amounts of water and take medications as directed.

The Falls Prevention Clinic will be present again this year on Thursday from 7:30-10 a.m. and Friday from 8-10 a.m. The clinic is designed for anyone who has a history or a fear of falls and anyone who has fallen during any of these activities: Eating out, shopping, traveling or keeping up with grandchildren, getting in and out of a car, shower or bathtub, going up and down stairs, getting up and down from chairs, sofa or bed, or picking up something from the floor.

The OhioHealth Falls Prevention Clinic provides recommendations to help individuals decrease their risk of falling and improve quality of life by increasing confidence in moving around safely. The screening will consist of a brief questionnaire and two, falls risk assessments completed by an occupational therapist and to help identify the level of falls risk.

Only cash or check payments will be accepted. No credit cards. If you have questions, call (740) 383.8559.

Marion Centre is located at 1509 Marion–Waldo Road, Marion. Participants should use the main entrance.