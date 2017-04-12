You are here: Home / News / Popcorn Festival holding Purse Bingo and Poppin’ Pinz fundraisers

Popcorn Festival holding Purse Bingo and Poppin' Pinz fundraisers

The 2017 Marion Popcorn Festival Miss Wee Pop Pageant Purse Bingo Fundraiser will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Marion Moose, 374 North Main Street. For a donation of $10, you will receive bingo cards for 16 games; additional cards may be purchased.

This event will start at 2:00 p.m., with doors opening at 1:00 p.m. Soda and food will be available for purchase.

You are invited to join them for a chance to win purses and other prizes.

The 2017 Marion Popcorn Festival Miss/Ms Popcorn Scholarship Pageant will be sponsoring the Poppin’ Pinz 9-Pin No-Tap Bowling Tournament.  The event will be held Friday, April 28, 2017, 7:00 p.m., at bluefusion Entertainment, 1340 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Marion.

This will be a team event consisting of 4 players per team (men/women/co-ed).  Early bird entry fee is $80 per team if paid by 4/24/2017 or $100 per team after 4/24/2017 and walk-ins are welcomed.  The entry fee includes 3 games of 9-pin no-tap bowling, as well as games, prizes and awards.

Cash award to the 3 highest teams based on 14 entries: 1st place $200, 2nd place $100 and 3rd place will receive $80.

Entry forms are available at bluefusion or online at www.popcornfestival.com. For additional information, please contact Lynn Jamison, 614-205-9349.  Please send all registration forms to 139 E. Blagrove Street, Richwood, OH 43344 and make all checks payable to The Marion Popcorn Festival.

Additional information about Marion’s three-day festival can be found online at www.popcornfestival.com.

