The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that a portion of State Route 4 closed Monday morning. ODOT said that State Route 4 will be closed in both directions between Hughes Road and Newmans-Cardington Road for culvert replacement.

The detour will be State Route 4 to Barks Road to State Route 423 to State Route 47 to State Route 4 or reverse.

The expected completion date is April 28th at 3 p.m.

All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.