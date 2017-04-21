Prospect man killed in crash on U.S. 23

by

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 2:47pm, on U.S. 23 at County Road 195 in Marion County.

Troopers from the Patrol’s Marion Post said the crash involved a silver 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cecil Hesson, age 75 , of Prospect, Ohio and a maroon 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driven by John Kubisiak, age 70, of Southgate, Michigan.

According to the Patrol, Hesson was traveling eastbound on County Road 195. Kubisiak was traveling northbound on US 23. Hesson pulled into the median crossover and proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of US 23, where he was struck by Kubisiak. Hesson came to final rest in the northbound lanes of US23. Kubisiak was forced off the right side of the road, struck a sign post, and came to final rest in a field.

Hesson was transported to OSU Medical Center in Columbus by Medflight. Kubisiak was transported to Marion General Hospital by Medcare Ambulance Service. Hesson’s passenger, Rose Hesson, age 77, was taken to Marion General Hospital by First Consolidated Fire EMS. Kubisiak’s passenger, Joyce Kubisiak, age 70, was taken to Marion General Hospital by Medcare Ambulance Service.

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, Mr. Hesson succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash continues to be under investigation at this time.