Spring 2017 hydrant flushing kicks off

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, 2017 between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 1 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, April 10, 2017: Kenton Avenue, Fountain Street, Silver Street, Lee Street, Euclid Avenue, Thompson Street, Scranton Street, Milburn Avenue, Cass Avenue, Niles Street, Senate Street, Edwards Street.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017: Toledo Avenue, Meadow Street, Avondale Avenue, Blake Avenue, Kellogg Parkway, Marion Williamsport west of Kellogg Parkway, Hillman Ford Road, Bartram Avenue, Chester Street, Rose Avenue, Monroe Street.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017: Silver St, Leader Street, West Center Street, Fahey Street, Commercial Street, Oak Street, and Chestnut Street, Owens Street, Canby Court.

Thursday, April 13, 2017: West Center Street, Klerx Street, Mary Street, Universal Avenue, Catherine Avenue, West Fairground Street, North Prospect Street, West Mark Street.

Friday, April 14, 2017: Good Friday – No Flushing.

Scott said that this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.