2016/2017 Leadership Marion! graduates creating business accelerator

by

Leadership Marion! the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce’s leadership development program, announces its 2016/2017 graduates. The following individuals graduated from Leadership Marion! on May 12th:

Dottie Bowes Residential Home Association of Marion, Inc. Dawn Boyd United Church Homes, Inc. Clint Canterbury 1st Consolidated Fire District Jennifer Cook Sika Corporation Leigh Gribble The Ohio State University at Marion B.J. Gruber Marion City Nick Grundey Andersen Windows Megan James United Church Homes, Inc. Mae Belle Kelley Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. Bryan Kresak Nucor Steel Marion, Inc. James Lloyd Marion Public Library Nathan McBeth Boyd-Born Funeral Home Vickie McClellan Boyd-Born Funeral Home Lars Olson Merrill Lynch – The Vincent Fogle Olson Group Wes Pinney Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities Kerrie Reinhard OhioHealth Spencer Roush OhioHealth Todd Schneider Marion City Schools Kathie Seckel Modern Woodmen of America Naomi Taniguchi Sakamura U.S.A., Inc. Amanda Vance Fahey Bank Jennifer VanSickle Marion City Schools Jessica Warner United Church Homes, Inc. Julie Welch Verne Hart Insurance Cory White United Way of Marion County Amy Wood Marion City Schools Pam Workman The Union Bank Co.

The Leadership Marion! Class of 2017 chose as their project The Forge, Marion County’s Business Accelerator.

The Forge Vision Statement is “Make Marion a Regional Magnet for Entrepreneurial Activity.” Their Mission Statement is “To promote the startup and expansion of Small Businesses in Marion, by providing training and mentorship to entrepreneurs.”

The Forge has been formed to provide Entrepreneurs with tools and resources they need to make their businesses successful. The Forge Name honors Marion’s history of Success in Manufacturing and Innovation. The name is also indicative of the Steel Forging Process, which applies pressure to create alignment, and build strength. The changes that have occurred in the past 30 years have applied ample pressure in Marion. The Forge will help Marion align our resources to build a stronger business community.

Learn more about The Forge class project at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theforgeMarion/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theforgemarion

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theforgemarion/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/theforgemarion

Website under development: forgemarion.com

Leadership Marion! is a nine-month program consisting of one-day sessions. The program emphasizes three overall components: local history, educational issues, governmental structures, social service needs, and economic development. Visit www.marionareachamber.org/leadership.htm and watch the video recap of the nine month experience.

For more information about the 2017/2018 Leadership Marion! program, contact Doris F. Dunn at chamberstaff@marionareachamber.org or 740.382.2181. Additional information is available online at www.marionareachamber.org/leadership.htm.