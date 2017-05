by

The 2017 Marion Popcorn Festival Miss/Ms Popcorn Pageant Informational Meeting will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at bluefusion Fun Center, 1340 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Marion from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The informational meeting will allow individuals the opportunity to ask questions regarding the pageant.

For additional information, please contact Lynn Jamison at 614-205-9349 or lynn.jamison@experis.com.