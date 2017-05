Over 240 graduate from Marion Technical College

by

Marion Technical College (MTC) congratulates the 243 students who graduated on May 13. 2017 at the Marion Palace Theatre. These hardworking students come from many ages, including grandmothers and two high school students who graduated with associate’s degrees.

Ryan Wood is graduating from Pleasant High School in a few weeks. He’s planning to study computer science at Akron University this fall. “It costs about $21,000 a year – so I’ve saved $42,000,” Wood exclaimed.

Tonya Gordon of Plain City juggled working full time as an investigative supervisor with the State of Ohio as well as family demands, college, and health challenges to graduate with her associate of Applied Business in Business Management.

“Thinking of those challenges, I’ve not only survived, but conquered. We all have those victories. We need to focus on those great things to keep us positive and moving forward,” Gordon shared as the featured student speaker. “We do not realize what we are capable of accomplishing if we do not even try.”

MTC Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee Tom Saccenti inspired graduates with his keynote speech.

“My degree from Marion Technical College prepared me for the toughest challenges as I started out in my career. I’m proud to speak with this year’s graduates as they take the next step,” said Tom Saccenti, MTC alumnus and police chief in Furman, S.C.

The class of 2017 includes 91 students from Marion County, 20 from Morrow County, 20 from Union County, 24 from Wyandot County, 22 from Delaware County, 16 from Franklin County, and 17 from Crawford County.

