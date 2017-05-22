Annual Marion County Police Memorial Ceremony to take place Wednesday

by

The Steve Young Memorial Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has scheduled the ceremony honoring the fallen law enforcement members from Marion County for Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Noon. The Memorial will take place at the Marion Cemetery.

All members of the community are welcome and are encouraged to attend.

The guest speaker will be Staff Lieutenant Chuck Jones of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Please plan on joining us as we honor law enforcement officers throughout the nation, especially the fallen officers from Marion County:

Jerome Hostetter, a patrolman from the Marion Police Department who was fatally shot and killed in 1910

Edward Masterson, a Captain from the Marion Police Department who was fatally injured in a traffic accident in 1922

William Bender, a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who was fatally injured in a traffic accident in 1973

William “Randy” Bender, a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol who was fatally injured in a traffic accident in 1982

Brandy Winfield, a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who was fatally shot and killed in 2004.

Directly following the ceremony there will be a free luncheon sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police, Steve Young Memorial Lodge #24 at The First Church of the Nazarene @ 233 W. Church St. The public is welcome to attend.

If you have any questions, contact Jim Fitsko at 740-387-2525.