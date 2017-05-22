Columbus teen drown at Quarry Park

by

The Marion Police Department reports that a 15-year-old from Columbus drowned on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Quarry Park.

At 3:11pm, a 9-1-1 call was received about a juvenile male drowning in Quarry Park. Police said that a group of juveniles had been jumping off the cliffs when one of the juveniles began to experience difficulties and yelled for help. One of the friends immediately called 9-1-1 for assistance.

The Marion Police Department, Marion City Fire Department, Marion Township Fire Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office all responded to attempt a rescue of the victim. After almost a three hour search, the victim was located and transported to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The drowning victim was identified as Shavon Reid from Columbus, Ohio.