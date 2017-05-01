Country music artist Phil Vassar coming to Palace Theatre stage

by

Country music fans can expect a high-energy, rip-roaring concert when Phil Vassar takes the historic Marion Palace Theatre stage.

Best known for his heartfelt songwriting style and phenomenal piano playing, Vassar has a collection of awards under his belt including Top 5 hits “Carlene,” “American Child,” and “Another Day in Paradise.”

Considered one of Nashville’s best songwriters, Vassar has also written hits for artists including Jo Dee Messina’s “Bye Bye” and “I’m Alright,” as well as Tim McGraw’s “My Next Thirty Years.”

Audience members will hear cuts from his 2016 album AMERICAN SOUL and can request songs during the show via Twitter using the hashtag #noPHILter.

Reserved seating tickets for Phil Vassar are priced at $30-$47 and should be ordered early for the best seat locations. The Phil Vassar concert at the Marion Palace Theatre is supported by Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsor is Buckeye Country 94.3.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.