Former U.S. Attorney launches bid for Ohio Attorney General

by

Steve Dettelbach, who stepped down as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio last year to enter private practice, said Tuesday he is running for Ohio attorney general in 2018.

Dettelbach announced his campaign via social media and a written news release, which described him as a career prosecutor “with a more than two-decade record of protecting public safety and holding the powerful accountable.” As expected, he made the announcement following a week-long tour of rural Ohio.

In an interview, Dettelbach made the case that he, a Democrat, will be able to provide an independent check on the Republican-dominated state government if he’s elected. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is the state’s top law-enforcement post.

“I have learned in my time as a prosecutor, and this applies to both Democrats and Republicans, that one-party rule is an invitation for disaster and corruption on both sides,” Dettelbach said. “And that’s what we’ve had in Ohio for too long, one-party rule.”

Unless other candidates step forward, Dettelbach would face off in 2018 against Republican Dave Yost, the current state auditor. Current Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, is term-limited, and is expected to run for governor instead.

Click here to read more of this story.