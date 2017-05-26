Government closings for 2017 Memorial Day

by

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing that City Departments will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2017 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Departments in City Hall will be closed on May 29, 2017. Offices will re-open for normal business on Tuesday, May 30.

The Sanitation department will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Monday, May 29. Residents who normally have sanitation service on Monday are asked to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Crews will collect refuse for both Monday and Tuesday on Tuesday, May 30, with the possibility that part of Tuesday’s collection could extend into Wednesday, May 31.

Marion Area Transit will NOT operate on Monday, May 29. Normal hours of operation for bus service will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Marion Senior Center will be closed on Monday, May 29. All programs, activities, and transportation will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Necessary services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual.

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, all divisions of Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, May 29th. The closing will include the WIC office, Environmental Health, Public Health Nursing, Vital Statistics and Administrative Divisions. For additional information about Marion Public Health please visit marionpublichealth.org or check us out on Facebook