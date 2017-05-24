Group of medical professionals, veterans, businesses form up against prescription drug ballot issue

by

Ohio medical professionals, veterans’ groups and business interests are lining up against a statewide ballot measure promising lower prescription drug prices.

Opponents to the “Ohio Drug Price Relief Act” say the proposed law would actually increase drug costs for the majority of Ohioans. And they’ll likely spend tens of millions of dollars trying to convince voters to say “no” on Nov. 7.

The proposed law would force Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs for Medicaid and other state-assisted health care programs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The initiative is backed by California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation and its Ohio political action committee Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices.

A similar ballot issue failed last year in California.

The opposition group, Ohioans Against the Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue, lists more than 30 members, including the Ohio State Medical Association, the American Legion Department of Ohio, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, which has been the leading voice opposing the measure so far.

The effort has tapped two veteran Columbus campaign consultants, Republican Curt Steiner and Democrat Dale Butland.

In a press release announcing the coalition, Steiner said the ballot issue is deceptive and vaguely worded and won’t fix the problem of skyrocketing drug prices. The state already negotiates prices with drug companies, which schools, cities and other government agencies benefit from through the Ohio Rx Collaborative.

Steiner said studies have shown costs for and reduce patient access to needed medicines. The VA often promises less competition in its negotiations, meaning fewer prescription choices.

Meanwhile, Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices has assembled a bipartisan team of well-known Ohio political consultants including GOP media strategist Rex Elsass and former Obama campaign staffer Greg Schultz.

Their pitch: The measure will lower drug prices for 3.7 million Ohioans, including 164,000 children, save millions in taxpayer dollars and teach “greedy drug companies” a lesson.

Click here to read more of this story.