Highly traveled portion of Barks Road to close for two months for bridge replacement

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that a portion of Barks Road will close for two months starting June 5, 2017.

Starting at 7:00 AM on June 5, Barks Road will close at the bridge over Qu Qua Creek, between Lake Blvd. and Forest Hill Drive, for replacement.

The posted detour will be State Route 423 (Marion-Waldo Road) to Marion-Cardington Road to State Route 529 (Richland Road) or reverse.

Work is expected to be completed by August 15, 2017.

For real time traffic alerts, construction information and road conditions, visit OHGO.com or download the app at www.ohgo.com/app.