Husted becomes latest Republican to announce run for Governor

by

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says he’s running for governor, becoming the second Republican to officially enter the race.

Husted, who has made his plans to run for governor clear in recent months, will make his candidacy official Sunday in a message to supporters. He plans to launch his campaign with a statewide tour this week, including a stop in Cleveland on Tuesday.

In an introductory campaign video, filmed in his Williams County hometown of Montpelier, Husted highlights his record as a former Ohio House Speaker and Secretary of State, and offers a preview of some of his campaign’s likely major themes — fiscal conservatism, opposition to abortion and support for the 2nd Amendment.

He also serves up some red meat by needling a pair of Democrats who are anathema to Republican primary voters — former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“This small town is where my values were formed — families are strong, faith is deep and neighbors are ready to lend a hand,” Husted says in the video. “… As Barack Obama said, folks here cling to our religion and our guns. And there’s no doubt, my family would firmly fit in Hillary Clinton’s ‘basket of deplorables,’ and we’re proud of it.”

Husted joins U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth in the race for the Republican Party nomination to succeed term-limited Gov. John Kasich in 2018. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who has Kasich’s backing, has filed paperwork and launched a website for her planned gubernatorial bid, but has stopped short of officially announcing a run. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also has been preparing to run, and is expected to officially declare his candidacy soon.

On the Democratic side, former State Rep. Connie Pillich, Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton have declared bids.

Click here to read more of this story.