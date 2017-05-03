Teacup Garden is the theme of the Marion Public Library’s next Family Fun Night on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
This Mother’s Day themed craft will focus on making gardens in tea cups using baby plants. The BookMarks Group will assist those who want to be creative and plant an assortment of plants to make a small arrangement for Mom.
Library holding Teacup Garden Family Fun Night
