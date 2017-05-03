You are here: Home / News / Library holding Teacup Garden Family Fun Night

Library holding Teacup Garden Family Fun Night

May 3, 2017

Teacup Garden is the theme of the Marion Public Library’s next Family Fun Night on Monday, May 8, 2017 at ​6:30 p.m.

This Mother’s Day themed craft will focus on making gardens in tea cups using baby plants. ​The BookMarks Group will assist those who want to be creative and plant an assortment of plants to make a small arrangement for Mom.

