Malone receives 2017 Pearl Roberts Award

Fred Malone, of Marion, was named as the recipient of this year’s Pearl R. Roberts Award as part of the Marion County Senior Citizens Day celebration hosted at the Marion Senior Center on Monday, May 15, 2017. Malone was nominated by Don Wilson.

Charlotte Rowe, David Schaber, Ednita Vaflor and Judy Walker were also finalists for the Roberts Award.

The Pearl R. Roberts Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding community service and volunteerism by a senior citizen. The award is named in honor of Mrs. Pearl R. Roberts, who was instrumental in the development of the current Marion Senior Center facility, as well as many other programs and services for Marion area older adults.

The winner is selected from nomination forms submitted for review by a panel of judges. This year’s judges were Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer, Marion County Commissioner Ken Stiverson, Snyder Funeral Homes representative Julia Vanderhoff and Kingston Residence of Marion representative Tammy Millisor.

The month of May is recognized annually as “National Older Americans Month”, which is the reason the Marion County Senior Citizens Day celebration is hosted during that same time frame.

The event was sponsored by and hosted at the Marion Senior Center located at 2375 Harding Highway E., Marion, OH. Special thanks were given to Kingston residence of Marion and Snyder Funeral Homes for serving as major corporate sponsors for this event and to the Marion County Council on Aging for awarding the Senior Center a Community Enrichment Grant for the event.

Nominees for this award must be a resident of Marion County and at least 55 years of age. The volunteering must have taken place after the age of 55. Married couples will also be given consideration for the award. The winner of the Pearl R. Roberts Award will be selected based on demonstrated community involvement and volunteerism.