Marion airport to host Midwest Air Race this weekend

The Marion Municipal Airport will host the 1st Annual AV8 Paintworks’ Midwest 150 Race and Canard Fly-in on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The race will launch at 10 AM.

Local pilot Dan Hempy will race along with Mike Patey, Spanish Fork, Utah; Dave Adams, Sullivan, Missouri; Leif Johnson and John Keich, St. Louis area; Les Burril, Cleveland, Georgia; Pete Fontaine, Ashville, North Carolina; Charles Cluck, Houston, Texas; Amelia Hadath, 21, Kitchner, Ontario, Canada; William Dubois, New Mexico.

Spectators can expect an exciting launch at 10:00 AM. The first plane should finish about 10:30AM with the last racer finishing about 11:00AM. While waiting for the first plane to cross the finish line, spectators can enjoy up close views of experimental aircraft and are welcome to talk with the aircraft owners.

Richard Kaczmarek, Pres. Fast Little Airplanes, S. Carolina, is the race director and has been hosting these races for the past 7 years. He said he is proud of the fact that they have a 100% safety record throughout their 10 year existence.

Anyone wanting to help sponsor the event should contact Chris Calovini at AV8Paintworks, 614-560-7553; www.AV8paint.com

Photos are of planes expected to participate in the race.

The Marion Municipal Airport is located at 1530 Pole Lane Road in Marion.